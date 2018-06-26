CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an old saying that there are three things to never talk about in a bar: money, religion, and politics. A Lincoln Park bar is breaking those unwritten rules and under fire Tuesday after sending a politically-fueled Facebook post aimed at Trump supporters.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar explains the incident, bringing up the larger question of civility.

Replay, an arcade bar in Lincoln Park, is normally a place for food, games, and drinks; not politics.

A politically charged Facebook post sent by the bar is gaining attention, announcing a new strictly enforced dress code to maintain a “classy environment,” banning face tattoos and “Make America Great Again” hats.

Another post followed the first, the bar saying since banning MAGA hats, they’ve received increased attention online, asking the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia for help dealing with the issue.

The Red Hen is where White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee was denied service over the weekend because she works for President Trump.

“I was asked to leave because I work for President Trump,” stated Huckabee. “We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm.”

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Restaurant consultant Bob Rhodes says political statements, no matter what they are, alienate potential customers and could hurt restaurants.

“The place in the restaurant is to serve food and liquor and make your guests happy and welcome you home,” stated Rhodes. “Your customer came in to have a good meal. Don’t do anything to screw it up. Keep politics out of it.”

The bar took to the internet and backtracked their ban, apologizing for the initial post and stating everyone is welcome in the bar. The owner of the bar declined to be interviewed.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar says at last check, the bar deleted its Facebook page amid all of the backlash.