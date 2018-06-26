CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s election opponents levelled plenty of criticism after CPS removed two high school principals over their handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, however, did not want to take questions after CPS made the announcement Monday.

Mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy charged Emanuel with poor administration.

McCarthy stated, “He will not address the things he’s accountable for and he says he’s accountable for the CPS scandal.”

Candidate Paul Vallas agreed with McCarthy, saying, “They take credit for everything good that’s going on in the schools and then they try to deflect. This is the age of deflection.”

CPS removed Goode Stem Academy’s Principal Armando Rodriguez and Simeon Academy’s Principal Dr. Sheldon House amid investigations about how they handled sexual abuse allegations.

In a statement, mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot said, “Firing a couple of principals just doesn’t cut it. We need to know why Mayor Emanuel and CEO Janice Jackson waited five months to take action,” calling that an “epic failure of leadership.”

Vallas also accused Emanuel and CPS of dragging their feet with the investigation.

“It was clear that they waited until after the story broke to begin to move aggressively in this area,” Vallas said.

Amid the criticism from mayoral challengers, there are speculations Emanuel is delaying any commenting on the removal of the two principals until Wednesday. The CPS Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on changes in how CPS investigates sexual harassment allegations.

They board is also expected to approve more rigorous requirements that CPS employees report any hint of a colleague having inappropriate contact with children.