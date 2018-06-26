CHICAGO (CBS) — The minimum wage in Chicago will rise to $12 an hour starting Sunday, under an ordinance that will raise it to $13 next summer.

In 2014, the City Council approved a measure to gradually boost the minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $13 an hour by July 1, 2019. The current minimum wage in Chicago is $11 an hour.

After the city’s minimum wage hits $13 an hour on July 1, 2019, future annual increases will be tied to the rise in the Consumer Price Index.

Cook County’s minimum also will go up on Sunday, from $10 to $11 an hour, although dozens of suburbs have opted out of that ordinance. The county’s minimum wage also is gradually rising over the next few years, until it reaches $13 an hour in July 2020.

In the rest of Illinois, including suburbs that opted out of Cook County’s minimum wage increase, the minimum wage is $8.25 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Missouri is the only neighboring state with a minimum wage above the federal level, at $7.85 per hour.