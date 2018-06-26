CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty-two people were shot in Chicago on Monday, including 13 people shot in a span of one hour. Two people were killed, and the surviving victims included an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

The most recent shooting left one man dead and three other people wounded late Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said, at about 10:50 p.m., three people were standing outside near 123rd and Yale, when a 19-year-old man opened fire from a nearby gangway, shooting three people. An unknown person returned fire, hitting the gunman in the face and chest.

The 19-year-old gunman later was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and was being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot. Both were taken to Christ, where their conditions were stabilized.

About five minutes before that shooting, six people were shot in an attack in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing in Ellis Park near 37th and Vincennes around 10:45 p.m., when an unknown person began shooting.

None of the victims’ injuries was considered life-threatening. Four were being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center; including a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 24-year-old man shot in the ankle, a 20-year-old man shot in the hip and legs, and a 22-year-old man shot in the ankle. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the hip and arm was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the ankle was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, and police said at least two of the victims were not cooperating with the investigation.

Three other people were wounded in separate shootings within an hour of the two mass shootings.

A 22-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in an alley near Fillmore and Mayfield in The Island neighborhood on the West Side around 10:35 p.m. He was stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center.

A 30-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the 1100 block of South Independence Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., when someone shot him in the ankle. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A 46-year-old man was walking near 75th and Stewart in the Gresham neighborhood around 9:45 p.m., when a shooter approached and shot him in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The other fatal shooting on Monday happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 46-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle near 133rd and Prairie when a female passenger got into an argument with an unidentified third person, who fired several shots, striking the man several times in the chest.

The victim, Derrick Golden, of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. His female passenger was not injured.

At about 6:20 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking to the store near 61st and King Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood. Police said he was not the intended target. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The shooting happened about 30 minutes after an 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and side while standing on the sidewalk near the same intersection. That victim was being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center, but his condition was not available.

In other shootings on Monday:

• A 21-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, when someone rode past on a bicycle and shot him in the back around 6:40 p.m. The victim was in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

• A 23-year-old man was shot in the wrist near 97th and Calumet in the Roseland neighborhood at about 4:30 p.m. The victim took himself to Mercy Hospital, and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital. His condition was not available, and police did not have details on the circumstances of the shooting.

• A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest around 4:15 p.m. near 68th and Throop in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. The victim was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

• A 46-year-old man was shot several times in the chest

• A 24-year-old man was shot in the knee while standing at 92nd and Dobson in the Burnside neighborhood around 2:15 p.m. Police said he took himself to Roseland Community Hospital.

• A 45-year-old man was driving near 41st and Langley in the Bronzeville neighborhood around 9:30 a.m., when a shooter walked up and fired several shots. The victim took himself to Mercy Hospital, where he was in good condition.

• A 22-year-old man was walking near 64th and Francisco in the Marquette Park neighborhood around 12:20 a.m., when he was shot in the chest and back. Police said witnesses could not say where the shots came from, or provide a description of the shooter. The victim was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, and unable to provide detectives with information on the shooting.