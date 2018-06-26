CHICAGO (CBS)–A Palatine man was charged with attempted murder Tuesday after police said he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Nestor Guzman, 45, is suspected of physically attacking his girlfriend as she tried to leave for work on June 23. Police said he stabbed her in the stomach during a domestic dispute that erupted in their residence at the Wyndhaven Condominiums on Dundee Quarter in northwest suburban Palatine.

Someone who witnessed a distressed woman in the common outdoor terrace of the condo building called police shortly before 8 a.m. that morning. The 39-year-old victim was treated at the scene and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, police said. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Guzman was picked up by police near Rand Road and Winslowe Drive about an hour after the incident, police said.

He appeared in bond court Tuesday morning at the Cook County Court House in Rolling Meadows.

A judge set bond at $500,000. Guzman is scheduled to appear in court again on July 19.