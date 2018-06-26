CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are issuing a warning following a string of home burglaries that happened in broad daylight on Chicago’s north side.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports six burglaries happened within three blocks in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, all happening by way of an open or unlocked windows and doors.

There were four home burglaries on Sheffield Avenue in June, just around the corner from the Armitage brown line stop.

“Everyone needs to be vigilant,” said neighbor Tom Zimmerman. “The brazenness of it, being in the middle of the afternoon is very scary.”

Chicago Police say someone gained access through open or unlocked windows while residents were at work. Neighbors say it appears the burglars climbed up walls between houses to get into high windows.

Two other home burglaries happened close by, one of them on Sedgewick near Clark Street and the other on Cleveland and North, where burglars took items from inside and then went out the front or back doors.

Neighbor Mazie Harris stated, “Times have changed out here. We do have to take extra precaution. My hope is that they find anyone who is doing this rash, string of burglaries.”

“The perpetrators are casing these places. Until they get caught, I guess they’ll be out there,” said Zimmerman.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries are asked to contact Chicago Police. Officers say they want people to turn over any surveillance video and report anything suspicious to police.