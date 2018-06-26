CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for a missing teenager from Tinley Park who was last seen in May after being dropped off at school.

Bradley Habas hasn’t been seen from since May 25, police said. He was supposed to meet someone picking him up from Tinley Park High School, but he never arrived to meet his ride, according to a missing person alert distributed by police on Tuesday.

Police said Habas likely went missing from the 5000 block of Michigan Avenue, in Chicago.

Habas is about 5’10, weights 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.