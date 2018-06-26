CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes have touched down in central Will County near Wilton Center, Illinois.
CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist and Ed Curran are tracking the storms. The energy from the storm is moving away from Will County into southern Cook County.
Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the Chicagoland area.
Flash flood warnings are in effect in Kane County until 8:30 p.m., as well as McHenry and Lake Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Marissa Nuzzo posted a video of flooding in Mundelein, Illinois on her Twitter page.