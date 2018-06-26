CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes have touched down in central Will County near Wilton Center, Illinois.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist and Ed Curran are tracking the storms. The energy from the storm is moving away from Will County into southern Cook County.

Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the Chicagoland area.

Multiple tornado touchdowns in central Will County with the tornado warned thunderstorm. Head indoors immediately for safe shelter if you're in the path of this storm! #ilwx https://t.co/RiwWAyMNJE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2018

Potential Tornado Near Frankfort Moving NE At 20 MPH. This Storm has A History or Producing A Tornado. Mobile Homes May Be Damaged. Damage to Roofs, Windows, & Vehicles will Occur. Tree Damage Is… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/FEAAnVuXLp — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) June 27, 2018

Potential Tornado Near Manhattan or 7 Miles NW of Peotone Moving NE At 20 MPH. This Storm has Had A History of Producing A Tornado. Mobile Homes May Be Damaged. Damage to Roofs, Windows, & Vehicles… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/SscHoQSHLo — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) June 27, 2018

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Kane County until 8:30 p.m., as well as McHenry and Lake Counties until 9:30 p.m.

Marissa Nuzzo posted a video of flooding in Mundelein, Illinois on her Twitter page.

Significant flooding now in Mundelein, Illinois. Check your sump pumps, and remember never to drive through flooded streets! @NWSChicago #ilwx #flood pic.twitter.com/uMzZPIEizE — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) June 26, 2018