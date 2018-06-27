CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says a bat tested positive for rabies on June 27 after it was captured in Will County.

The bat is the fifth to test positive for rabies in 2018. According to the Will County Health Department, a resident noticed dogs playing with the bat on a patio in the 4900 block of Margaret Street in Monee, Illinois.

Officials say PEP rabies treatment was not recommended for the human occupants of the home after this incident.

Will County Animal Control encourages any residents to call them at 815-462-5633 if any bats are found. The Will County Animal Control has a 24-hour answering and emergency pick-up service for stray or injured animals.

The Will County Health Department is reminding residents it is important to remove any people or animals from the area where a bat is located and examine any people or animals for puncture or bite marks.

Officials say it is important to vaccinate pets against rabies.