CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s Divvy bikes are great for urban exploring, but the docking system limits pick-up and drop-off spots to the city’s designated areas.

For those who want to step out of the city this summer and into nature, a dockless bike-sharing system just launched for visitors of the Cook County Forest Preserves.

Bike and Roll Chicago’s “Bike the Preserves” program allows the public to rent bikes to explore the more than 300 miles of forested areas throughout Cook County–without having to load and unload bikes onto stations like the city’s Divvy bike system.

About 500 dockless bikes will be available within the next few weeks at certain hubs throughout the forest preserves, including stations along the North Branch Trail, Cermak Woods, Dan Ryan Woods Central, Whistler Woods, Glenwood Woods North and Lansing Woods.

First-time users of the dockless bikes can ride for free for 30 minutes by downloading the bike-sharing app, “HOPR.”

Using the app, bikers can unlock and repark bikes at the hubs.

Rides cost $2.50 for 30-minute trips or $60 for a seasonal membership that includes 90 minutes of ride time per day through November.

“With this significant expansion of our bike services, we want to encourage more visitors to create their own bike adventure in the forest preserves,” said Arnold Randall, superintendent of the Cook County Forest Preserves, in a press release.

An interactive map that shows the dockless bike-share hub locations and the forest preserves trails is available at fpdcc.com.