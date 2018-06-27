CHICAGO (CBS) — The town of Manhattan, Illinois, was getting its first clear look at damage from a tornado that touched down Tuesday night.

National Weather Service crews expected to survey storm damage on Wednesday, to determine exactly how powerful the twister was.

Cell phone videos captured a funnel cloud touching down in Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Some people reported that tornado sirens didn’t go off until the middle of the twister. Manhattan Mayor James Doyle said that issue will be investigated.

Town officials said no one had been reported missing or injured as of Tuesday night.

“I consider it very fortunate, because at the time the park had a softball game going on and everybody was able to get to shelter. So nobody was injured and I consider that a positive,” Doyle said. “We consider Manhattan very fortunate that we survived without any major damage or injuries.”

The mayor said 12 buildings sustained minor damage, including to the roof of the local post office.

The tornado also lifted a shed off the ground and wrapped it around an electric pole.

Several trees were uprooted, and a railroad crossing gate was damaged in the storm.

“The pole by the fire station took some damage of tree limbs and burning wire on the pole,” Doyle said. “It came right down Main Street, it affected the Metra crossing gates, it blew out some windows of some of the cars on McClure Street, and it damaged some cars at Kirby’s Bakery and the dental office,” Doyle said.

The mayor thanked police officers, firefighters, and Will County emergency management teams for their quick response to the storm.