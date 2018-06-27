CHICAGO (CBS)–A Lincolnwood man has been identified as the person speeding away from Chicago Police on June 20 before a River North crash that killed a 66-year-old woman riding in the back of a cab.

Ammar Hussain, 27, of the 6700 block of North Le Mai Avenue, was being pursued by Chicago Police as he drove a Jeep Cherokee just before 11 p.m. when he crashed into a taxi carrying psychiatrist Diana Lampsa as it passed through the intersection of Dearborn and Grand avenues.

The cab driver suffered minor injuries, and two pedestrians on nearby sidewalks were injured.

Police said Hussain ran a red light at State Street to turn west onto Grand Avenue. He then accelerated and ran another red light on Dearborn Street, crashing into the cab, according to police.

Hussain is charged with murder involving the strong probability of death or injury; felony aggravated fleeing police while disobeying two or more traffic control devices; three counts of felony aggravated fleeing involving bodily injury; and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police. He was also cited for traffic violations.

Hussain was denied bail at a court hearing Saturday.