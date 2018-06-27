CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — In a ruling that could financially cripple labor unions representing government workers, The Supreme Court has overturned a 40-year-old ruling that allows public sector unions to collect fees from non-members to cover the costs of negotiating contracts for all employees.

The 5-4 ruling in Janus vs. AFSCME is a win for Gov. Bruce Rauner, who has fought to weaken labor unions, and once was a plaintiff in the case.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Illinois state worker Mark Janus, who objected to the $45 monthly “fair share” fees deducted from his paycheck as dues to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union. Janus argued the fees violated workers’ free speech rights, by forcing them to subsidize unions whose political activities they might disagree with.

Rauner and Janus were at the Supreme Court on Wednesday in anticipation of the court’s ruling.

In a tweet shortly after the court’s decision was announced, Rauner called the ruling a “great victory for state employees and Illinois taxpayers.

#SCOTUS rules in favor of #Janus. Great victory for state employees and Illinois taxpayers. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) June 27, 2018

#SCOTUS decision is pro-worker, and pro-taxpayer who count on us to bargain in good faith. #Janus #JanusvAfscme — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) June 27, 2018

AFSCME officials said the ruling would not stop union members from standing together for fair pay and benefits for all working people.

“This case is a blatant political attack by Bruce Rauner and other wealthy interests on the freedom of working people to form strong unions,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. “We are extremely disappointed the Supreme Court has taken the side of the powerful few, but we’re more determined than ever to keep our union strong, standing up for public services and the working people who provide them.”

The Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association, the state’s largest teachers unions, both called the Supreme Court ruling disappointing.

“This case was a direct attack on working people and the causes we fight for every day – protections like health care, safe workplaces, and small class sizes,” IFT President Dan Montgomery stated.

Montgomery called the case personal for all teachers and school staffers.

“Rauner and his powerful friends are focused on eliminating unions because we are one of the last checks on their control and their attempts to rig the economy and democracy further against working people,” he stated. “And so no court case will divide us or stop our movement. We value our voice. We value our union. And we will keep fighting powerfully for the future we all deserve.”

The justices deadlocked 4-4 in a similar case last year, and the high court decided to take on the Illinois case after Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appointment.

With its decision, the court overturned a 40-year-old Supreme Court ruling that allows public sector unions to collect fees from non-members to cover the costs of negotiating contracts for all employees.

About half the states have similar laws covering so-called “fair share” fees that cover bargaining costs for non-members.

Janus sought to overturn a 1977 Supreme Court case, Abood v. Detroit Board of Education. It said public workers who refuse to join a union can still be required to pay for bargaining costs, as long as the fees don’t go toward political purposes. The arrangement was supposed to prevent non-members from “free riding,” since the union has a legal duty to represent all workers.

A federal appeals court in Chicago rejected Janus’ claim in March.

About half of all union members now work for federal, state and local governments, and many are in states like Illinois, New York, and California that are largely Democratic and seen as friendly toward unions.

Contributing: Associated Press