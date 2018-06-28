CHICAGO (CBS) — A hearing today may help determine whether the police officer accused in one of the most high profile cases in Chicago history could have his trial moved out of Cook County.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has the story from the Leighton Criminal Court building.

Jason Van Dyke is the first CPD officer charged with first degree murder for an on the job shooting in more than 30 years.

The veteran cop was wearing a bulletproof vest when he and his father walked into the criminal courts building Thursday morning amid a police escort.

Van Dyke did not respond to a question about his lawyers request to have the trial moved out of Cook County.

Daniel Herbert said his client can’t get a fair trial in Cook County due to the widespread publicity surrounding the infamous police video.

It shows Van Dyke emptying his service weapon into Laquan McDonald as the 17-year-old ward of the state appears to walk away.

The court ordered release of the video showing the 2014 killing sparked widespread protests across the city.

Sources inside the courthouse said there is a good chance that a date will be set on a change of venue hearing.

The judge could set a trial date Thursday. There was expected to be some discussions about jury questions.

It’s important to note that the defense can request a bench trial at any time.