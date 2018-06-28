CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors will begin deliberations Thursday in a police misconduct case filed against the city by a man wrongfully convicted in a 1988 murder.

Jacques Rivera, who spent 21 years in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Felix Valentin before he was exonerated in 2011, is seeking a record $42 million in damages. It’s the largest monetary award ever sought from the city for a wrongful conviction and imprisonment case.

Rivera argued former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara framed him. In closing arguments for the trial in his federal lawsuit on Wednesday, Rivera’s attorney accused Guevara of manipulating the only witness in the case to identify Rivera as the suspect.

Guevara has been accused of framing numerous suspects, and repeatedly has refused to answer questions about allegations of misconduct in cases that have been overturned.

Nearly 20 men who have accused Guevara of framing them have had their convictions overturned.

The city already has paid out $20 million to settle wrongful conviction lawsuits involving Guevara.