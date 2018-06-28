CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a Will County Judge earlier this month in the Greektown neighborhood.

Jamari Conner, of the Gresham neighborhood, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police said Conner was already in custody for a separate gun arrest on June 10 near 76th and Vincennes. Investigators said he later was identified as the suspect who stole Will County Circuit Judge David Carlson’s vehicle at gunpoint on June 8.

Sources said Carlson had just left a nearby gathering in Greektown, and was walking back to his SUV in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 111 S. Wabash St. around 2 a.m., when two men approached and told him to give them the keys, or they would shoot him.

The suspects then drove off in Carlson’s vehicle. Carlson was not injured.

Police later found the judge’s black Chevy Suburban abandoned on the South Side.

Conner was being held without bail on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from the June 10 arrest. He was expected to appear in court on July 5 for the carjacking charge.

Police said Conner is a documented gang member and convicted felon.