CHICAGO (CBS) — A Brazilian woman separated from her son at the U.S.-Mexico border will be reunited with her child.

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered the immediate release from detention of the nine-year-old Brazilian boy.

Judge Manish Shah said Thursday that Lidia Karine Souza can have custody of her son, Diogo, who has spent four weeks at a government-contracted shelter in Chicago.

The mother, who has applied for asylum, was released from an immigrant detention facility in Texas June 9.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the government to reunite more than 2,000 immigrant children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days in the case of those younger than five.

Since her release, Souza has moved in with relatives outside Boston. She was allowed to visit Diogo on Tuesday, their first meeting since May.

