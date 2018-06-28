CHICAGO (CBS)–Officials in northwest suburban Long Grove thought they’d be protecting a 100-year-old covered bridge by getting it designated as a federal historic landmark.

As it turns out, nothing is certain.

A mere 16 days after the one-lane span of bridge at Robert Parker Coffin Road was added to the National Register of Historic Places, a panel van that was too large for the opening plowed through and destroyed the bridge.

The van on Wednesday took the roof off the bridge off as it traveled through the short tunnel that runs over a sleepy stream known as Buffalo Creek.

The bridge is said to be the last remaining pin-connected, steel-truss bridge in Illinois.

The small community had planned to celebrate the bridge’s new designation as a historical landmark next month.

Village officials had debated whether to use federal funds to tear down the bridge and build a new structure with two lanes or dip into public funds to maintain the bridge. Residents started a campaign to preserve the bridge, which led to the historic landmark designation.

The driver of the van notified police after the accident.