CHICAGO (CBS) — Long Grove’s historic and newly restored covered bridge was damaged Thursday after a 15,000 pound truck barreled through it.

Ryan Messner, the Vice President of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, says the timing could not be any worse.

“Unfortunately the driver had a bit of a smile on his face and that’s when we explained that you just destroyed a historic building,” he said, stating that the bridge celebration was planned for July 12.

The sign was added to the list of historic landmarks 16 days ago.

Ryan Messer says the trucker drove onto the bridge 9,000 pounds overweight after blowing a stop sign and ignoring three “No Truck” signs.

Angie Underwood, President of the Long Grove Historical Society, was shocked by the damage.

“Just disbelief, an absolute feeling of being punched in the gut,” she said.

“Everyone around here came running out,” said Messner.

“His comment to everyone was ‘I wasn’t paying attention. I was looking at his phone’,” Messner said after talking to the truck driver.

Resident Matthew Graff was nostalgic and distraught.

“I said, “I always used to walk over this bridge so I guess it’s a little heartbreaking,” Graff said. heartbreaking.”

Other area residents showed up to pay their respects to the 112 year old structure.

“When you see something that’s sort of a beloved icon for you, in whatever way, when you see it destroyed, it tugs on your heart,” said Underwood.

Officials say the driver had insurance.

They do not know when repairs will take place. The celebration will have to be rescheduled.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says 30-year-old Eriberto Orozco was cited with four moving violations. He told residents it was his first day on the job.