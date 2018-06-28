CHICAGO (CBS) — A Purple Heart medal, originally placed in a bank safe deposit box belonging to the sister of Vietnam veteran Phillip Morris, was surrendered to the state treasurer’s office as unclaimed property in 2008 after the bank closed.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs received the Purple Heart and used public records to locate the veteran’s family.

Thursday Frerichs gave the Purple Heart to Morris’s daughter and grandson at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

“It is a great honor to return this Purple Heart to Phillip Morris’ family,” Frerichs said. “These medals represent the sacrifice that so many brave men and women make for our country. We must never lose sight of the true meaning behind these medals and the people who earn them.”

The Purple Heart was awarded to Private First Class Phillip A. Morris after he was wounded while fighting in Vietnam. Private Morris served in Vietnam in 1965 in the 101st Airborne Division, received the Purple Heart in 1966 after getting wounded during a military operation, and received honorary discharge in 1970. Morris passed away in 1997.

The Treasurer’s office says they have more than 100 unclaimed military medals in their possession.