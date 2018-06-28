CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line service has temporarily been suspended between 95th and 63rd Streets due to an injured employee.

CTA says trains are operating only between Howard and 63rd at this time. CTA officials recommend boarding all trains on the Howard-bound platform located at 63rd Street or consider using the Brown line, Green line, or local buses.

Shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service through the affected area.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 42-year-old man fell on the Red Line tracks around 5:30 p.m. at 9802 S. State Street. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

CTA says they are working to restore serve as soon as possible.

Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between 95th and 63rd due to an injured employee. — cta (@cta) June 28, 2018