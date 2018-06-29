CHICAGO (CBS)–A shooting in a busy Chicago Loop intersection during the Friday rush hour sent a teen to the hospital.

The 14-year old who was shot was possibly buying stolen goods from someone on Lower Wacker near Wabash when a man on a bike pulled up and shot him.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable but serious condition with a gunshot in his leg.

No one was in custody Friday night, but Chicago Police told CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos there are several surveillance cameras in the area.