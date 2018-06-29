CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young woman found Thursday night.

The African American female, between the ages of 18 and 21, was found at 4000 North Broadway around 9:00 and 11:45 p.m.

She was transported by CFD ambulance to Thorek Hospital.

Authorities said she was incoherent and did not answer questions and did not open her eyes.

According to police she has black hair, is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

The woman has a scar on her lower throat and a scar on her belly button, possibly from appendectomy surgery.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Area North police at 312-744-8266.