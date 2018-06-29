CHICAGO (CBS)—A Chicago man charged with driving under the influence in the death of a Downer’s Grove woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Robert Gorss, 49, was charged with aggravated DUI causing death and entered a guilty plea to the charge in May, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Gorss was allegedly driving drunk in suburban Lombard around 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2017 when he crashed his box truck into a vehicle being driven by Dawn Nickeas, a 48-year-old mother of two.

Nickeas passed away two months later, the state’s attorney said.

A DuPage County Judge on Friday handed down the sentence. He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.