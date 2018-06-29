CHICAGO (CBS) — Extreme heat returns today, and emergency officials are sounding the alarm, suggesting precautions everyone should take to stay cool.

Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 95 in Chicago on Friday, 97 on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday, which would make the second weekend in a row that the city is facing a heat wave.

The heat index on Friday and Saturday could peak in the 105 to 100 degree range.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday. While Sunday’s conditions won’t be quite as hot as Friday and Saturday, it will still be uncomfortably humid.

The city’s beaches are expected to be especially busy this weekend, because of the combination of the heat and the upcoming July 4th holiday. Several big events are scheduled as well, including Windy City Ribfest.

Heat combined with very humid air & sun will provide dangerous conditions through Saturday. For comparison, the degree of humidity with this heat appears greater than the one just 2 weeks ago. Demonstrate & share heat safety today & Saturday! #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/xO5bgWly9C pic.twitter.com/k724BKiU8M — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 29, 2018

City officials have planned a 10 a.m. briefing on Friday to discuss preparations for the heat, and offer advice on dealing with the excessive temperatures.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for everybody to look out for each other, especially our vulnerable population. Talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends, the people you care about,” Office of Emergency Management and Communications director Rich Guidice said Thursday.

Little reprieve in the heat will be seen tonight and Sat Night. This is especially true for the #Chicago urban heat island. For city of Chicago residents, call 311 or visit this link for heat and cooling center information: https://t.co/JhVl19EhUp #ILwx pic.twitter.com/qPjwtWh6Zh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 29, 2018

OEMC representatives said people should call 911 if there’s an emergency during the heat wave, otherwise calling 311 can help you request a well-being check on a relative, friend, or neighbor; or to locate a cooling center.

If you don’t have air conditioning at home, you can go to police stations, libraries, park district buildings, hospitals, and other public buildings to keep cool.

The city’s main cooling center, at 10 S. Kedzie Av. is open 24 hours a day. Five other cooling centers – at 1140 W. 79th St., 4314 S. Cottage Grove Av., 845 W. Wilson Av., 8650 S. Commercial Av., and 4312 W. North Av. – are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city might open additional cooling centers over the weekend.

Officials suggest staying indoors and in air-conditioning as much as possible in such heat, and closing your blinds or shades to keep the sun out. If you must go outside, you should wear loose-fitting lightweight clothing, plan any strenuous activities for early in the day or after sunset when temperatures are cooler, and drink 16 to 32 ounces of water each hour during heavy exercise.

You should also eat light, cool foods such as fruits or salads, drink plenty of cold water, and drink any alcohol or caffeine in moderation.

Recognizing signs of heat illness also is important. Symptoms include dizziness, headaches, weakness, nausea, and muscle cramps. If you feel any such symptoms, move to a cool area and rest, drink something cold, and contact a doctor if your symptoms do not improve.

You also should never leave children or pets in parked cars in the heat, even with the windows open, as the temperature inside can rise nearly 20 degrees within 10 minutes.