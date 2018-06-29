CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with stealing more than $600,000 in an armored truck robbery in northwest Indiana in April.

Akeem Jackson, 29, and two other people allegedly robbed a Brinks armored truck driver at gunpoint on April 28, while the driver was servicing an ATM at the Chase Bank branch on Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

According to the FBI, Jackson was caught on surveillance video as he took the driver’s key to get into the armored truck, and stole more than $600,000 in cash.

Brinks later conducted a review of employee records, and determined Jackson had been fired as an armored truck driver in 2016.

On Wednesday, investigators showed up at Jackson’s home in the Bridgeport neighborhood, and he gave them consent to search the apartment, according to the FBI. Investigators found $5,000 to $6,000 in cash in the home, along with hand-drawn plans diagramming the robbery.

After he was taken in for questioning, Jackson allegedly admitted to taking part in the robbery.

Jackson has been charged one felony count of robbery in federal court in northern Indiana.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday, and was ordered held without bail, pending a detention hearing Friday afternoon.