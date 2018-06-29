CHICAGO (CBS)–Police made an arrest Friday in the hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old Oswego softball coach.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Amanda Stanton, of Lockport, was found unresponsive on the side of the road near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nehemiah Williams, 38, of Aurora, was charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving with a revoked license.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on when Stanton was struck, but were looking for a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

Police did not provide details on the circumstances of the arrest.