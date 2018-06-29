CHICAGO (CBS)–As the summer heats up, so does romance—even for youngsters.

But summer love comes with risks, and one organization is spreading awareness of how teenagers can prevent themselves from getting involved in abusive relationships.

One in every three teens will become involved in an abusive relationship at some point in their pre-adult years, according to statistics.

Motivational speaker Tikiya Young works as a group counselor for teens at a church in suburban Warrenville.

“Domestic violence affects everyone—all genders, races and ages,” Young said.“It’s going to be kind of difficult to set a boundary if you aren’t even sure what your boundaries are.”

During a four-week session on building healthy relationships, Young talks to kids as young as 12 about tough subjects like setting boundaries, self-respect.

“It’s more than just physical—-we focus more on the emotional, psychological abuse,” Young said.

Before the kids in the group head down to the church basement for group discussion, they blow off some steam together, kicking around soccer balls inscribed with topics that can be used for discussion later.

Young says teens today are more susceptible to emotional abuse because social media provides another avenue for abusers to ridicule their partners, in a very public way.