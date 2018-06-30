Filed Under:animals, Brookfield Zoo, Extreme Heat, ice

CHICAGO (CBS) — Humans aren’t the only ones trying to escape the sweltering heat.

Animals at Brookfield Zoo are cooling down with icy treats.

Sloth bears and the big cats are getting blocks of ice filled with pieces of fruit and bone, respectively.

 

Along with the ice blocks, the zoo’s grizzly bears are getting big blocks of ice placed in their pools so they can cool off.

 

According to the Brookfield Zoo, the animals are allowed access to the behind-the-scenes areas that are cooler and shadier. Those areas also have misting fans.

 

