CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend’s extreme heat might have you heading to the beach or your neighborhood pool.

But that means you’re going to have to pay extra attention to your skin.

To talk sun safety, board certified dermatologist Dr. Jordan Carqueville joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about the best ways to protect your skin.

“We want to look for three main things,” said Carqueville. “We want SPF 30 and above. 30 is going to protect you from 97 percent of the UV rays. The second thing we want ‘broad spectrum’ which is going to imply UVA and UVB coverage and the third thing is to check for water resistance.”

When it comes to reapplying sunscreen, Carqueville said it’s about an ounce for the average size body.

“That’s about the size of a shot glass. And we want to reapply every two hours but definitely after excessive sweating or swimming,” she added.

For very small children, six months and under, Carqueville recommends sun protective clothing and shade.

“If they’re over six months, you can start incorporating mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium oxide,” said Carqueville.

For more information on protecting your skin or to find a board certified dermatologist, visit the American Academy of Dermatology website.