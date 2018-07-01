CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large part of Illinois, including the Chicago area, until 8:00 Sunday night.

That means damaging winds are the main threat as a line of storms is expected to develop Sunday afternoon.

The line will develop to the west around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It is scheduled to hit the Chicago area between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.

The heat advisory will remain in effect until 7:00 Sunday evening.

The storms are expected to bring relief from the heat with slightly cooler temperatures on Monday.