CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 400,000 Chicagoans are getting a raise starting Sunday.

The city’s minimum wage will increase to $12.00 an hour.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel presented the ordinance to the city council in 2014 and it was approved.

Chicago is on track to raise the minimum wage to $13.00 an hour in 2019.

Last August, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill that would have raise the statewide minimum to $15.00 an hour instead of keeping it at $8.25.