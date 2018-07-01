CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police released crime numbers for the first six months of 2018.

CPD said June is the 16th consecutive month of gun violence reduction in the city.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story.

Chicago police said it’s pleased with the data but acknowledged more work needs to be done.

About 12 hours into July of 2018, police have already responded to at least four shootings.

June ended with 255 shootings and 55 homicides.

One of the last homicides of June was 14-year-old shot to death in Washington Park.

For the first six months of 2018, there were 252 homicides. CPD said that’s 79 less than the same period in 2017.

Authorities said there were 1,100 shootings, down 270 from the first six months of 2017.

“This progress can be attributed to the hard work of the thousands of dedicated Chicago police officers, aided by technology, data, smarter policing and community relations,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

Chicago police added that the department has taken about 4,300 illegal guns off city streets so far this year, as well as cracking down on heroin and fentanyl sales.