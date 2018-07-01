CHICAGO (CBS) — With the extreme heat and storms, many people are staying inside.

But it’s summertime in Chicago, so some people took advantage of the warm weather.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the story.

There was an early end to the tango lessons at Summerdance, but people stayed anyway.

“We usually dance rain or shine,” said dancer Estelle Martin. “Usually when it dries up, we hit the dance floor.”

“When it started raining, it made it feel more dramatic,” added dancer Hillary Thomas. “Our instructors kept saying it’s the tango, it’s a dramatic dance.”

The story now shifts from the hot weather to taking a closer look at the storms rolling through the area.