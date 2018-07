CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman found by Chicago police last week and named “Jane Doe” has been identified.

CPD would not release information on her name or where she’s from.

The young African American woman, between the ages of 18 and 21, was found at 4000 North Broadway around 9:00 and 11:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

She was transported by CFD ambulance to Thorek Hospital.

Authorities said she was incoherent, did not answer questions and did not open her eyes.