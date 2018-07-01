CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the heart of racing season in Chicago.

Whether you’re training for a 5K, a half marathon or the Chicago Marathon coming up in October, you need the proper food to fuel your run.

Registered dietitian and the president of 80 Twenty Nutrition Christy Brisette joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio with some ideas for healthy food choices for before, during and after your race.

“Pre-workout it’s important you get carbohydrates to provide fuel and energy,” said Brisette. “You also want some protein in that pre-workout. Make sure you’re fueling those active muscles.”

One option includes a yogurt parfait with low fat yogurt and fruit. Another is oatmeal with skim milk. A third choice is whole grain toast with peanut butter or almond butter.

Brisette said during the race, it’s important to stay hydrated.

“That’s important for everyone across the board,” she said. “So you want to have between four to six ounces of fluid every 15-20 minutes during the race.”

After a race, it’s important to replenish your body.

“You want to make sure you’re getting 40 grams of carbohydrates and getting 15-20 grams of protein,” said Brisette. “One of my favorite post-workout foods is bananas, a natural source of potassium.”

Check out the 80 Twenty Nutrition website for more information and ideas for before and after workout meals.