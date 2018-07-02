CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation say they are re-opening several lanes in work zones around the state Tuesday and Wednesday. AAA is calling it “Terrible Tuesday,” as officials anticipate an influx of people on the move.

AAA says this year is expected to be the busiest Independence Day in nearly two decades for travelers.

About 47 million people are expected to travel by air, rail, or road. Nearly 2 million vehicles are expected to travel Illinois tollways Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports the busiest travel times are expected to be between 4-6 o’clock p.m. during rush hour across the Chicagoland area.

Bus driver John Kuehn says he is preparing for heavy holiday traffic by going to bed early and bringing a lot of Pepsi for the ride.

“Just remain calm,” he said. “It’s okay.”

He is joining 39.7 million people hitting the roads to celebrate America across the country.

“Just trying to beat the traffic and take advantage of the cheaper tickets,” stated airport traveler Abdul Khan, heading to Houston for the holiday.

Monday was calm at Chicago airports. Glenda Rodriguez’s dad and stepmom from Puerto Rico are some of the 2.1 million plane passengers expected, a one percent increase over 2017.

“He was here eight years ago for the 4th of July and he picked this exact same thing because he loves the fireworks at Navy Pier,” stated Glenda Rodriguez.

Chicago’s Department of Aviation is offering free lemonade to travelers Tuesday and on July 4th.