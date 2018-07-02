CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people went to the hospital Monday, after firefighters responded to a carbon dioxide leak at a meat packing plant in the Lower West Side neighborhood.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of exposure to carbon dioxide at Battaglia Distributing Company meat packing plant at 25th and Ashland.

Crews brought in large fans to vent the building, and ten ambulances were brought in to help treat employees exposed to the carbon dioxide.

EMS Plan 2 secured at 2545 S. Ashland. 11 transports to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/i3jgjhG1PZ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 2, 2018

Eleven people were taken to hospitals after complaining of feeling ill, but Fire Department officials said there were no serious injuries.

The situation was secured by about 12:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the carbon dioxide leak.