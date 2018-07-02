Filed Under:BET Awards, BET awards 2018, beyonce, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Drake Video of the Year, Kendrick Lamar
LOS ANGELES (AP)–The complete list of winners of the 2018 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:


Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)

— Video of the year: Drake— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

— Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Best female hip hop artist: Cardi B

— Best new artist: SZA

— Album of the year: “DAMN.” Kendrick Lamar

— Best group: Migos

— Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly

— Best collaboration: DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

— YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

— Viewers’ choice award: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

— Video director of the year: Ava DuVernay

— Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

— Best actress: Tiffany Haddish

— Best movie: “Black Panther”

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— Humanitarian award: Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges and James Shaw Jr.

— Lifetime achievement award: Anita Baker

— Ultimate Icon Award: Debra Lee

— BET HER award: Mary J. Blige

— Best international act: Davido (Nigeria)

