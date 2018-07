CHICAGO (CBS)–A man was hit by a CTA bus Monday morning around 11 a.m., police said.

The 60-year-old CTA rider was trying to catch the bus as it pulled away from the curb on the 6300 block of South Western Avenue.

He was knocking on the window in an attempt to get the bus driver’s attention, but the bus drove off.

The man tripped as the bus started driving, and he fell under one of the front wheels.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition, police said.