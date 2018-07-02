CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 24 hours after six people were gunned down in Chicago, people in East Garfield Park gathered in the same spot to send a positive message.

Three of the victims are children who were unintended targets of a drive-by shooting captured on surveillance video.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports one of the young victims is recovering at Stroger Hospital. The 14 year old girl is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. The other two girls are expected to be alright.

Three sisters, ages 5, 14, and 15, were all innocent victims in a shooting that happened Sunday night. The other three were known gang members.

A community group called “Breakthrough” came together Monday night for a corner barbeque, marking a new day in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

“This is to bring people out and let them know ‘Hey, feel secure, this is your community.’ Let’s be safe,” stated community activist Toriano Lockett.

Community activist Yolanda Fields said the goal of the barbeque was “to spread love and to offer food and hugs,” saying positivity is much-needed on the corner of Walnut and Homan where the shooting occured.

Surveillance video shows the moment bullets went flying. A family can be seen getting into their car when a silver car pulled up and someone started shooting while the car continued to move. The shooter’s arm can be seen hanging out of the window as the car turned the corner.

“It’s just unbelievable the amount of trauma our community suffered,” stated Fields.

“I have a son and on top of that I have a daughter, too, so yeah, it worries me a lot,” said East Garfield Park resident Lativa Hudson.

“It’s frustrating, of course. We know that there was a gang conflict over there earlier this month,” stated Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “We know the people involved in the vehicle had absolutely nothing to do with the incident.”

“I think this single effort says ‘We are with you, that we are one, and that there is hope’,” said Fields. “Things are never as bad as they seem.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say they are going through video from the area.

Police say they will lead a community-building event on the same corner Tuesday night.