CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were shot late Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, including a 5-year-old girl and two of her teenage sisters who police said were unintended targets.

It was at least the sixth mass shooting in Chicago in the past two weeks.

Police said the girls were sitting in a car with their mother just before 10 p.m. Sunday near Walnut and Homan, when three people in a black sedan drove up, and one of them got out and began shooting at a group of people on the sidewalk.

The children and their mother were not the targets of the shooting, but were wounded when the gunman opened fire.

The mother drove the children to Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, but two of them later were transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The 5-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and was stabilized at Stroger. Her 14-year-old sister was shot in the abdomen, chest, and arm, and was in critical condition at Stroger. Their 15-year-old sister was shot in the thigh, and was in good condition at St. Mary’s.

Three people standing on the street also were wounded in the attack.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and was in good condition at Stroger. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm, and was in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was in good condition at Stroger.

“The key to this is to find out who the shooters were inside this black sedan. We have to stop being quiet. The victims here at Stroger, especially the 5-year-old and the 14-year-old lady, they all have permanent damage,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

Police said the three people standing on the street were documented gang members.

The suspects were last seen driving north on Homan. No one was in custody morning. Area North detectives were investigating.

“This is one that we need help from the community on. We can’t let this continue,” Area North Deputy Police Chief Al Nagode said.

It was at least the sixth time since June 18 that at least four people were wounded in a single shooting incident in Chicago.

On June 18, two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting during a party at the ABLA Brooks Homes public housing complex in the Little Italy neighborhood. Police said there is an ongoing gang conflict in the area.

Shalonza McToy, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy, Erin Carey, was presumed dead as paramedics were treating victims at the scene, and was covered with a sheet, before police later noticed he was moving. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died about 20 hours later from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Four other victims in that shooting survived non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 21, four people were shot in West Englewood neighborhood, near 65th and Claremont.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was shot twice in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in serious condition. A third 18-year-old man suffered two graze wounds and refused medical attention.

On June 23, five people were shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing on the street near 51st and Michigan, when a gray car pulled up and someone inside began shooting.

One victim who was shot in the head, 31-year-old Michael Sutton Jr., was pronounced dead three days later at the University of Chicago. Two other victims – a 33-year-old man, a 31-year-old man – were stabilized at the University of Chicago. A 50-year-old man who was shot in the back was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

On June 25, six people were shot in Ellis Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing in the park near 37th and Vincennes around 10:45 p.m., when someone else began shooting.

None of the victims’ injuries was considered life-threatening. Four were being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center; including a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 24-year-old man shot in the ankle, a 20-year-old man shot in the hip and legs, and a 22-year-old man shot in the ankle. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the hip and arm was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the ankle was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

About five minutes after that shooting, one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shootout in the West Pullman neighborhood near 123rd and Yale. A 19-year-old man opened fire on a group of people standing outside around 10:50 p.m., and someone else returned fire.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Denzel V. Nelson, was killed in the shootout. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm. All three were stabilized at hospitals.