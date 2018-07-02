  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–An elderly man with dementia has been reported missing in a community alert issued by Chicago police Monday afternoon.

Janusz Torbus, 77, was last was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Byron Street.

Torbus has poor vision and open sores on his right leg, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabout should call the Area North Special Victim Unit at 312-744-8266.

 