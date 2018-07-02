CHICAGO (CBS)–A family of seven had just jumped into a car in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday night when a car pulled up and starting shooting.

A surveillance video released Monday shows the family getting into their car a few moments before another vehicle pulls up and someone points a gun out the window, firing toward the family.

The bullets struck three sisters, ages 5, 14 and 15–along with three documented gang members standing nearby.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was at Stroger Hospital Monday night where the 14-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in critical condition.

Bigos reports that her sisters are expected to recover from their gunshot injuries.

Police said Monday the family was not the intended target of the shooter.

“We know the people involved in the vehicle had absolutely nothing to do with the incident,” police superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “We know that there was a gang conflict over there earlier this month and CPD along with our federal partners–as you’re aware–we had a big take down over there, so we’re looking into the fact that maybe this is still a little spike up from that particular conflict.”

Alderman Jason Ervin called for more patrols in the area, which is known for gang activity and drugs.

“We know that’s a known location for gang and narcotic loitering,” Ervin said. “We need that area enforced. ”

Police on Monday could be seen combing the area near Walnut and Homan where the shooting occurred.

A man who works at a ministry in the neighborhood spoke to CBS about the gang problem in the area, but on the condition that his identity be concealed.

“It used to be that if they seen you with your mother they would give you a pass,” he said. “But now, it’s whenever. And most of the time they don’t hit their target.”

The shooter is still out there, and police have no one else in custody.

Five other shootings with multiple victims have been reported so far this summer in Chicago, police said.

Ten of those victims are teenagers.