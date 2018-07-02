CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease and Diabetes has been missing for nearly a month.

Police said 82-year-old Joyce Gatewood has been missing since June 7 from the 2800 block of West Fulton Street.

Detectives are seeking your help to locate a missing elderly person. Joyce Gatewood, 82 is missing from the 2800 block of West Fulton Street. She was last seen on June 7, 2018 at 7:43 PM. If you have any information, please contact the Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380. pic.twitter.com/sDD2R1RBPc — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 14, 2018

Gatewood, who is diabetic and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, is a 5-foot-7, 162-pound black woman, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket; blue shirt; black pants; and pink, blue, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen her should contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.