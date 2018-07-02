  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, diabetes, missing woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease and Diabetes has been missing for nearly a month.

Police said 82-year-old Joyce Gatewood has been missing since June 7 from the 2800 block of West Fulton Street.

Gatewood, who is diabetic and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, is a 5-foot-7, 162-pound black woman, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket; blue shirt; black pants; and pink, blue, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen her should contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.