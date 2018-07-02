(CBS) — Chicago police are trying to find four young men they say are connected to a series of strong-arm robberies.

Investigators did not say exactly how many robberies the crime spree involved, but have released surveillance video of one robbery committed in broad daylight in the Loop.

The video shows four young men walking past a woman outside the Union League Club building at 65 W. Jackson Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. on June 6. One of the men snatches something from the woman’s hand, knocking her to the ground in the process.

The four suspects then ran away in different directions. All four are believed to be 15 to 20 years old.

Police said the 39-year-old woman suffered minor abrasions, and did not need to go to the hospital.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video, you should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cpdtip.com.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and you should not approach them if you see them. Instead, call 911.