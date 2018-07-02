Alexander Rodak, 21, from Tinley Park, was charged with criminal sexual assault on June 27. CREDIT: COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with with criminal sexual assault after he allegedly assaulted an unconscious woman at a graduation party, according to Cook County Sheriff’s detectives.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the early morning hours of June 24 during a graduation party in the 10500 block of Kindling Court in unincorporated Palos Park.

Alexander Rodak, 21, from Tinley Park turned himself in to Sheriff’s Police on June 27 and was charged with criminal sexual assault.

Rodak allegedly mixed a drink for the woman, who lost consciousness after she drank it. The victim told police when she woke up, she was in pain and Rodak was on top of her.

Rodak appeared at a bond hearing on June 28 where his bond was set at $100,000. He paid bond the same day and was released from police custody.