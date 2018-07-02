CHICAGO (CBS)–A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Friday when a car pulled out in front of them into the intersection at Aurora Avenue and Fort Hill Drive in Naperville, police said.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. as the Kawasaki motorcycle was struck by a Honda Civic making a turn at the intersection.

The driver and passenger of the Kawasaki were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Naperville’s Traffic Unit closed the intersection in order to investigate and reconstruct the accident, the release said. It was reopened about 4:10 a.m.