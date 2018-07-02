CHICAGO (CBS)–A northern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the parents of a girl who called him “ugly.”

Zachary Machnikowski, 21, faces up to 60 years in prison on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Police say the Naperville man believed a girl called him “ugly” while the two were at the same party in 2015. Machnikowski became angry and left the party to sneak into the girl’s home.

Once inside, he grabbed a kitchen knife entered her parents’ bedroom. He stabbed the girl’s parents in the head, neck and body while they were lying in bed.

When police arrived, they found the husband and wife covered in blood, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney.

Each had been stabbed multiple times in the face, head and back sometime around 1:15 a.m.

The couple survived after the father was able to knock the knife away.

Machnikowski has been held without bail since the night of the stabbing. He faces sentencing later this summer.