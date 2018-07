CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week, after sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at a public swimming pool in the Uptown neighborhood, police said.

According to a police report, the boy followed the girl into the locker room at the Uplift Community High School swimming pool around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police said he made “inappropriate contact” with the girl, causing minor injuries.

The girl was treated at a hospital.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with criminal sexual abuse.